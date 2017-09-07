Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures for the Cowboy State. Patchy smoke. Friday and Saturday will see the development of isolated late day thunderstorms.

Today Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday Patchy smoke before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.