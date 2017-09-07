0

WEATHER

Patchy Smoke, Sunny, With A High Near 84

Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures for the Cowboy State. Patchy smoke. Friday and Saturday will see the development of isolated late day thunderstorms.

 

Today
Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday
Patchy smoke before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.