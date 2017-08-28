High Pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region through Tuesday. This will keep Mostly Sunny skies and Hot Temperatures across Wyoming with areas of Haze from wild fires burning to the to the north and west of the state. This Hot and Dry weather pattern will persist through Tuesday when a weak Pacific Cold Front slides across the region on Wednesday.

Today

Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.

Tonight

Patchy smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90.