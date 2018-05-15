Patricia Jean Zancanella (February 7, 1944 – May 13, 2018)

SALT LAKE CITY — Patricia Jean Zancanella, 74, of Salt Lake City, UT, passed away on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Patricia was born on February 7, 1944 in Rock Springs, WY to Charles Joseph and Mildred Kathrine Miller Zancanella.

Pat graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1962. She moved to Salt Lake City and began working at the State of Utah. She retired in 2005.

Pat was a lifelong member of the First Congregational church in Rock Springs and in SLC. She enjoyed music and sang in the church choir and was a member of the Oratorio Society of Utah for over 50 Years. She also thoroughly enjoyed ballroom dancing. She was an active participant at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio for many, many years. Her true passion was watching the Utah Jazz play basketball.

Pat is survived by three nieces Tammy Kay Surline and Tammy Moyer of Rock Springs, WY, and Linda Gustaffson of Cajon, California; and a brother-in-law, Charley Winter, Rock Springs, WY; with numerous cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Judy Winter and a brother, Bob Zancanella.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 19th at 11:00 am at the First Congregational Church located at 2150 Foothill Drive, SLC, UT. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the services.

Graveside services will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery located at 800 Thompson Street, Rock Springs, WY on Monday, May 21st at 11:00 am.