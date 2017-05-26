Patrick J. Williams (June 2, 1945 – December 26, 2016)

SALT LAKE CITY — Patrick Joseph Williams passed away peacefully at 1:06 a.m. on December 26th, 2016, in Salt Lake City at the age of 71.

Patrick was born in Rock Springs Wyoming to Verne Homer Williams and Josephine Hay Williams on June 2nd, 1945.

He married Connielynn Litster on September 24th, 1987 in Elko Nevada.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the Navy.

He was involved in a Square Dancing Club called the Rocketeers for many years.

Patrick is preceded in death by his father Verne Homer Williams and his mother, Josephine Hay Williams.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Connielynn Williams. Patrick is lovingly remembered by his two sons Randy Williams and Rodney Williams, his daughter Shauna Thacker and her husband Eric Thacker and her son Trey Nelson and daughter Rose Shearer, his brother John Williams and wife Helen Williams.

Burial with military honors will be at Rock Springs Cemetery on Friday, June 2nd, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.