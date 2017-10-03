Paul Archie Buchanan (May 4, 1936 - October 2, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Paul Archie Buchanan, 82, passed away Monday, October 2, 2017, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Mr. Buchanan died following a sudden illness. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on May 4, 1936, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Archie Nelson Buchanan and Gladys Jones Buchanan.

Mr. Buchanan attended schools in Farson-Eden and later obtained his G.E.D.

He was married to Pearl Frazier in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1958.

Mr. Buchanan served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.

He was employed by Searle Brothers for many years as a construction hand.

His interests included Spending time with family, yard work and spending time with his two dogs Princess and Winnie.

Survivors include his wife, one son; William Buchanan, two daughters; Brenda Bunning and husband Dave and Dawn Buchanan and husband Craig Swierczek; two grandchildren Tess Buchanan Swierczek and Andy Petek all of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother John Buchanan and one grandson Cade Buchanan Swierczek.

Cremation will take place, and there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.