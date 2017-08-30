Paul E. McCracken (March 24, 1924 - August 25, 2017).

FARSON — “TRUST JESUS”– These were two words one would commonly hear when meeting Paul.

Paul E. McCracken, 93, of Farson, Wyoming went to be with His Savior on Friday, August 25, 2017. He was a pioneering resident of Farson for 59 years. Mr. McCracken died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on March 24, 1924, in Cuba, Kansas, the son of John E. McCracken and Mabel L. Kinney McCracken.

Mr. McCracken attended schools in Greenville, Iowa and Paton, Iowa and was a graduate of the Paton High School with the class of 1941. He attended William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

He served in the United States Army during World War II as a Private First Classman. He wanted to continue to serve his country and did that as a world civil sailor with many years in Alaska.

He married Rachel West on December 4, 1952. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2016.

Mr. McCracken was a founding member, deacon and Sunday School teacher of the Eden Valley Baptist Church and was in attendance at the Grace Baptist Church for the past three years.

He and his wife Rachel were the owners and operators of the South Pass Angus Ranch for fifty-nine years. He also was Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff for six years and an iron worker.

His interests included jail ministry, volunteering with meals on wheels, oil painting, church, spending time with his family, senior center and ranching.

Survivors include four sons; Scott (Caron) of Lexington, Kentucky, Mark (Connie) of Farson, Wyoming, Paul Michael (Dayna) of Rock Springs, Wyoming and David (Andrea) of Keller, Texas, two daughters; Lisa Workman (Larry) of Draper, Utah, Rebekah James (Russell) of Uvalde, Texas, one brother John McCracken of Gainesville, Georgia and one sister Jeanette Zingerman of Tempe, Arizona, 22 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son Stephen McCracken, one brother Dale McCracken, one sister Virginia Crill and one granddaughter Alexandria McCracken.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 2, 2017, at the Eden Valley Community Center in Farson, Wyoming.

Interment will be in the Eden Valley Cemetery in Farson, Wyoming.

Friends may call Saturday morning one hour before services at the Eden Valley Community Center. The McCracken family wants to give a special thank you to Hospice of Sweetwater County, his nurse Susie Arguello and caregiver Jamie Grant for their compassion and excellent care.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.