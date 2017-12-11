Peak Behavioral Services Hiring a Behavioral Therapist

Join our dedicated team of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) experts in Rock Springs and throughout Wyoming! We are seeking team members who can provide effective intervention services to a wide variety of clientele.

We support and promote a strong work/life balance. We value your input and will listen to your feedback to improve our company. When you join Peak Behavioral Services, LLC you have the opportunity to help grow/expand our company.

We work as a team and greatly value new ideas. We strive to keep communication open, honest, transparent, and positive. We strongly believe in having a fun work environment that provides effective services throughout Wyoming.

Peak Behavioral Services, LLC provides a wide range of services to keep your skills fresh as well as help you grow professionally. All behavioral therapists will be supervised by a masters or doctoral level Board Certified Behavioral Analysts.

If you are interested in pursuing a career within the field of applied psychology, this could a phenomenal way to gain experience!

Apply Today!

POSITION SUMMARY:

Behavioral therapists implement one-on-one Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) based programs with developmentally delayed children (ages 2-12).

They provide home-based therapy and collaborate with a team of therapists and consultants to obtain learning goals and objectives.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:

Implementation of individualized programs (e.g., fine/gross motor skills, self-help skills, pre-academic skills, language/communication, social skills, etc.).

Provide direct client care in 1:1 ABA therapy utilizing a combination of intensive teaching (DTT) and natural environment training (NET).

Collaborate with therapists at team meetings.

Notate progress of each session.

Data collection/analysis.

Maintain client confidentiality.

Utilize safe and appropriate handling and guidance procedures when working with working with clients.

Be courteous & professional with families, organizations & children to represent Peak Behavioral Services in a positive light.

REQUIREMENTS:

A car and willingness to travel.

A minimum of high school diploma is required, but prefer a Bachelor’s Degree in a related field (e.g., psychology, child development).

Ability to work independently.

Experience supporting

Willingness to take ABA coursework paid by Peak Behavioral Services, LLC to improve our services.

Ability to take the initiative to continually support our clients and improve our outcomes.

Maintain a clean, safe, and organized work and therapy environment.

You should be able to lift up to 25 lbs. routinely.

Some experience working with children.

To Apply

Email resume to brad@pkbehavior.com

