It’s Time to Switch Trash Services, Think Peak Disposal

Are you thinking about switching your trash service? Peak Disposal has a friendly representative waiting to take your call.

A New, Better Option

Choose the trash service with no extra fees. Peak Disposal will grab your trash can, even if you forget to put it out. They’ll even haul away those items that don’t fit in the can–like big boxes and bags of leaves.

Peak Disposal is now operating in the Rock Springs area and is very pleased to offer Residential, Commercial, and Roll-Off trash services.

Not only does Peak Disposal now offer a second option to trash service in the Rock Springs area, but we also offer portable toilet and septic services as well. We are proud to be owned and operated locally! Affordable prices and extremely friendly staff. Call us today to learn more.

Reasons to make the switch to Peak Disposal:

No extra fees

Extremely friendly staff

Excellent customer service

Top-notch services include:

Residential Trash Service

Roll-off Dumpsters

Portable Toilets

Septic Tank Pumping

Bulk Pickup

Many Bin Sizes to Fit Your Job

Doing a renovation in your home? Maybe your a doing a spring cleanup? Peak Disposal can supply you with the right bin size for any job you might tackle at home. . Peak Disposal ensures a hassle free drop-off and pickup process that doesn’t interfere with your projects time table.

. Peak Disposal is the right solution for: Construction

Demolition

General cleanups

Home renovations

Yard cleanups

Spring cleaning

Landscaping projects

Roofing Call Peak Disposal today and find out why they are the best choice for your home project waste removal solution.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.