A Peak Inside the Escape Rooms (But It Won’t Help You At All…Mwahaha…)

You are given but a handful of seemingly random clues and a couple red herrings. What will you do?

SweetwaterNOW was granted access to check out the escape rooms at Escape307. Some of us even made it out.

.



.

What is an escape room?

You and three of your smartest, sleuth-iest friends are placed in a room. The door is locked and you must use what clues you have to the piece together the password. Are you smart enough to find the clues?

.



.

Alien Takedown

In this scenario, you are locked on the bridge of a spaceship. The commander is dead and the crew missing. You must piece together the passwords and enter them into the poorly labeled control panels. The clues are there to do it correctly, but will you see them? They’re probably right in front of your face.

.



.

Time is Everything

Oh, and you have one hour. It’s designed for 2-5 players and is considered medium to hard in difficulty.

We don’t mean to brag, but we made it out with one minute to spare.

.



.

Our Take

We absolutely loved Alien Takedown. It was challenging and exciting. It really does feel like pandemonium will reign down if you don’t get out by the last minute on the clock. We know. We took until the last minute. It truly took all our minds working together to escape this room. This is an excellent team-building activity.



.

The Nice List

The second escape room is called “The Nice List.”

In this Christmas-themed escape room, you’ve snuck into Santa’s office to switch your name from the Naughty List to the Nice List.

.



.

No Sleigh Ride

This room is considered easy to medium in difficulty. But just because it’s Santa-themed, don’t dismiss this room as a mere sleigh ride. You may be surprised.

.



.

Our Take

This room was a little bit easier and had a more carefree feel, but there were some major clues to crack that took us some time. Definitely don’t underestimate the difficulty of this room. This would be a great escape room to do with a couple kids.

We’re excited to see what new rooms they’ll unroll in the future.

.



.

Thanks to Escape 307

Many thanks to Casey and Amanda Bruder from Escape 307, who allowed us a peak inside their new business in Downtown Rock Springs. The rooms will change seasonally, so keep checking back if you’ve tried them both.

You can book a room at the Escape 307 website here. You can also check them out on Facebook here.