EVANSTON — Just before 9 am, Evanston Crews were called to a vehicle vs pedestrian on I-80 near mile marker 3. One patient was transported to Evanston Regional Hospital with fatal injuries.

A second ambulance was called to the scene to check on another person but did not transport. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating. I-80 eastbound was closed during the incident.

-From a Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Service press release