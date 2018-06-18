Pediatric Dentistry Comes To Rock Springs with Dr. Weston Jones

“I like working on kids. It’s exciting and it’s fun,” Board Certified Pediatric Dentist Weston Jones said. “It’s something I realized soon after dental school.”

It was in a remote area of Alaska where dental graduate student Weston Jones decided he wanted to pursue a career as a pediatric dentist. He’d volunteered for a service program to fix and clean Alaskan-native children’s teeth.

“I spent a month in Alaska working on the natives up there and spent a lot of time with kids. I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“Every day is different. Every child is different and that’s the way we treat them. We want to treat them all special and as individuals. We’re not just here to treat teeth, we want to treat that individual child and make them feel important. Teeth just come second.”

After Jones’ short time in Alaska, he worked in Arizona for a year only working on kids. He decided kids was his calling as a dentist. He went back to school to specialize in pediatric dentistry.

“I went back and did two years and that’s when I became a pediatric dentist.”

Specialized Care for Little Ones

Jones has been a pediatric dentist since 2007. He’s a “children’s dentist”, he says.

“It’s very much like a pediatrician; they specialize in children. Parents want to take their sick child to a pediatrician because they’ve had more training and more knowledge. And that’s the same thing as a pediatric dentist; we’re geared toward newborns all the way up to 18. And we’ve had that training,” Jones said.

“What sets us apart is our training. Our staff are geared towards kids and we move quickly. I think the biggest thing is just being around kids all the time. A lot of people go to a general dentist and they’re not around kids all the time; they don’t get that interaction.”

Jones said with a pediatric dentist in town, he’s hoping to prevent parents from having to travel to Salt Lake City or further for a specialized pediatric dentist.

Comfort and Care. Dr. Jones Offers Both.

“Kids’ fear and anxiety is real. We have ways to help settle that down and get past that,” Jones said. “Other dentists don’t offer the sedation and things like that so they refer them over to us.”

There’s a lot involved in pediatric dentistry, he said. Jones offers laughing gas, oral sedation, and hospital dentistry.

“If a child needs multiple crowns or a lot of work done, we take them over to the hospital and we have anesthesia and we put them to sleep. We’re able to do a full mouth rehab and fix their teeth.”

Jones said he will even receive cartoon requests from children to watch while he is working on their teeth.