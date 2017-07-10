Peekaboo Fire Update

MOFFATT COUNTY — An update on the Peekaboo fire burning in Moffatt County, recent infrared flight mapping showed the fire’s perimeter to be 12,833 acres.

Firefighters were able to build and secure containment lines on the eastern side of the fire, and reported 40 percent containment by Sunday evening. Due to current and expected weather conditions, dry fuels, and natural and cultural values at risk, the strategy for the Peekaboo Fire is full suppression.

The northeast corner of the fire saw increased activity Sunday afternoon. A large smoke column developed late in the day, but favorable winds pushed the fire back into the burn and the column dissipated. The eastern side of the fire has burned into steep, rocky ground with sparse fuels, and firefighters expect to make progress on the uncontained portion of this flank in coming days.

On Monday, ground crews will be assisted by air resources, including two Colorado National Guard helicopters, as they continue their work to secure the northern and western sides of the fire. Firefighters will patrol and monitor the southern flank.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place around the fire to allow air operations to proceed safely.

Monday’s weather will be similar to the weekend, but increased cloud cover will keep temperatures slightly cooler and humidity higher. There is also an increased chance of thunderstorms, with potential for outflow winds that could impact fire behavior.

With the increased fire activity in the area and across the state, fire officials urge caution with all flammable materials. Wildfire behavior is largely contingent upon weather and fuel conditions. With the current conditions, new fire starts have the potential to spread rapidly and become difficult to control.

No road closures are currently in effect due to the fire.