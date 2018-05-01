Percy Hadley Welding Contest Results Are In

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College hosted the Percy Hadley Welding Contest on April 28, 2018.

The Percy Hadley Welding Contest is an annual high school welding competition hosted by Western. Each high school in Western’s service area is allowed three senior competitors.



The Contest

Students came from Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Mountain View, Lyman, Big Piney, Rawlins, Star Valley, Saratoga and Greybull High Schools – 23 competitors combined.

The contest consists of a written exam and a practical welding project. Welding inspection students (students who receive 60 hours of welding inspection training) from Western, are judges and critique the welds and scale them on a point system based on visual examination.

After the visual inspections are scored, the points are combined with the written test scores to select the winners.



Top Three Winneres

The top three winners were as follows:

1st place- Heath Holmes of Rawlins High School

2nd place- Benjumin Shulley of Greybull High School

3rd place- Dylan Scott of Greybull High School

Scholarship Winners

The following students won scholarships:

Caden Stoll of Mountain View High School

Benjumin Shulley from Greybull High School

Toby Spoulding from Rawlins High School. Each competitor was awarded a $1000 scholarship to Western Wyoming Community College.

Competition Gives Insight to Incoming Talent

“The high school welding competition gives us insight to new incoming talent. It gives us a chance to see where our students who are currently enrolled in the program were when they started, and where they are now. The Percy Hadley Welding Contest is one of our greatest recruiting tools,” said Jake Mannikko, Welding Instructor at Western.

Our local industry donates prizes to the competition ranging from welding machines, torch sets, grinders, gloves and other welding related tools.

The Welding Competition is possible because of the following donors: Rocky Mountain Air Solutions, Tata, Simplot, Praxair, Andeavor, Jim Bridger Power Plant, Tri-State Mine Service Inc., Reliance Metal Center, Airgas, and Western Wyoming Community College.



WWCC’s Welding Program

The welding program at Western is diverse and focuses on the five major welding processes. The program covers shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding, gas tungsten arc welding, flux core arc welding, and oxy acetylene cutting and welding.

The welding program is an accredited testing facility through the American Welding Society which allows Western to develop welding procedures and qualify welders for local industry.

Because of Western’s strong industry partnerships, the institution ensures the labs correlate with the mines, oil field, and power plants so when students leave the classroom they are prepared for the field.

Western offers 21 welding classes which are 90% hands-on in the lab and 10% lecture in the classroom. The Welding Lab is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00AM to 9:00PM with a flex entry – meaning students can use the lab during whatever time fits their schedule.

There are two full-time instructors and one part-time instructor with a combined 72 years of welding experience. All three are Certified Welding Inspectors.



Welding Jobs are in Demand

Job opportunities are in demand and rising as the current workforce nears retirement age. Welders can expect to make anywhere from $16-$40 per hour and more than $85 an hour if they are welding out of their own welding truck.



For More Information

For more information regarding the Percy Hadley Welding Contest, or about the Welding Program at Western, please contact Jake Mannikko at jmannikko@westernwyoming.edu.