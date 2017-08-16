Petition Causes Dispute Among GR Council

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council meeting agenda has a section of time dubbed “Citizen Requests and Other Communications.” This is a time for any citizen to come forward with concerns or otherwise. On many occasions, there are no citizen requests from the public.

Tuesday’s Council meeting differed from this, when Mike Masterson, a member of Wyoming Promise approached the podium with a request.

“We were just wanting clarification to see if can carry petitions on streets away from Evers Park and the Island,” Masterson said.

Wyoming Promise

The petition in question is brought forth by Wyoming Promise, which is an organization whose effort is aimed at overturning the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision that prohibits the government from restricting independent political expenditures by nonprofit corporations, for-profit corporations, labor unions and other associations.

In layman’s terms, Wyoming Promise wants to take money out of politics.

The petition itself is meant to call for a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would overturn Citizens United vs. FEC through a statewide ballot initiative.

According to a statement provided by Wyoming Promise, they believe campaign finance reform is the only way “we the people–not corporations, not special interests, not unions–can bring back democracy and govern ourselves.”

Council Comments

“This is a non-political event,” council member Allan Wilson said. “As far as walking onto the park, I say no. I highly recommend not to.”

Councilman Ted Barney reputed, “If I wear a political hat or t-shirt to the festival, will I not be allowed in the festival?”

Wilson replied, telling Barney what he meant by anything political should be left out of the festival went as far as setting up a political campaign booth or soliciting for a political petition, etc.

The council decided against letting Masterson and others collect petition signatures within the festival grounds, yet came to the conclusion the petitioners are legally free to petition on city streets outside of the festival.

Green River Police Chief Chris Steffen weighed in on the issue.

“As long as they are not disturbing the peace, they have the right to do that,” Steffen said.

Mayor Pete Rust concluded by saying, “Unless we find out otherwise, as far as permitting goes, you are free to do it.”

“They asked us to stay away from the park and we’re OK with that,” Masterson commented later. “It’s their event, and they want to keep it non-political.”

How to Find the Petitioners

Sweetwater County’s group for Wyoming Promise will be collecting petition signatures on the corner of S 2nd E and E 4th S adjacent to Evers Park in Green River Friday, August 18th between 1:00 PM and 8:00 PM and on Saturday between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

Mike Masterson and Cathy Denman, Sweetwater County team leaders, will be joined by other petition carriers including Betty Auld, Dana Furgason, Jackie Herwaldt, Janis Knadjian, Miritt Comforti, Moriah Reinholz, RJ Pieper and Ted Barney.

There will also be t-shirts for sale ($28 each) and a donation jar with funds going to the Wyoming Promise effort.

The state-wide organization is chaired by Ken Chestek of Laramie with Lynn Horton Morrison of Powell co-chair and Shelby Shadwell of Laramie serving as treasurer.

More information can be found at wyomingpromise.org.

