Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week available currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting three cats at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter. They have many cats available at the moment, so head over there and check it out.

Ms. Fuzzles

Hi! I don’t really have a name, but I am very fuzzy and cuddly. You can name me whatever you like so long as you call me yours. I’m a super friendly adult female. I love to play and have fun.

A Pinch of Catnip

Hey there, I’m a very chill and laid-back adult female calico. A pinch of catnip and I will be your very best friend.

Still a Young Pumpkin

Hi, are you my new family? I’m only about 6 months old, so maybe you can teach me a few things. I’m a female tortoiseshell. I’m shy and I don’t really like other cats, but I’m very sweet.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Shelter at 307-352-1455 if you have any questions.

You can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

