Philip Kinkead (August 24, 1954 - October 27, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — It is with a heavy heart that the family of Philip Kinkead, 63, announces his sudden passing on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The native of Ajo, Arizona and long-time resident of Green River, Wyoming will be remembered by many as a ‘Gentle Giant.’

He was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Ajo, Arizona where he attended school and met and married the love of his life. After attending Central Arizona and Northern Arizona University, he moved to Green River, Wyoming where he worked at Tata Chemicals for 36 years. He was recently retired and living in Tucson, Arizona. He was an active member of the Green River Alliance Church, coach, friend, and all around good guy. He will be dearly missed.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, LaWannah Kinkead; three children, Melissa and Matthew Kinkead of California and Michael Kinkead of Tucson; two granddaughters, Calleigh and Melanie; two sisters, Barbara Sterne and Jody Alred; brother, Steven Kinkead; father-in-law, Marvin Hensley; cousins, nieces and nephews, in addition to the many friends and co-workers whose lives he touched.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Darold and Lois Kinkead, older siblings Ronald Kinkead and Diane Kinkead, and mother-in-law, Nancy Hensley.

No services are currently planned. The family will schedule a celebration of his life at a later time. Condolences can be made to 9222 East Wolfberry Street, Tucson, AZ 85747.