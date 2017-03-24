Phillip E. Brouillette Jr. (August 26, 1947 – March 22, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS – Phillip E. Brouillette Jr., 69, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the University of Utah Hospital. He was born August 26, 1947 in Hastings, NE, the son of Phillip Sr. and Tina Brouillette. He attended school in Cheyenne, WY.

He married Molly Cook on November 19, 1992, in Rock Springs, WY.

He was employed as a pipefitter/welder with local 192 up until his retirement.

His interestes included race car driving, building hot rods, hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Molly Brouillette, daughter Stephanie (Jim) Lesko of Rock Springs, daughter Lisa Cordova of Rock Springs, son Phillip Brouillette III of Rock Springs, sister Judy (Jerry) Lucas of Kansas, Grandchildren – Sara Layland, Rachel Hemker, Carissa Brouillette, Kim Brouillette, Avery O’Brien, and Kayden Brouillette. Great grandchildren – Sydney Layland and Callen Hemker. Nephew Mark (Tracy) Lucas, nephew Jeff (Stacy) Lucas, niece Tina (James) Blaufuss.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family gathering at a later date.