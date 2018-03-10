PHOTOS: Boy Scout Pack 8 Hosts Pinewood Derby

ROCK SPRINGS– Boy Scout Pack 8 hosted the 2018 Pinewood Derby today, March 10, at the SCM Parish Center in Rock Springs, in which the scouts raced derby cars designed by themselves for trophies.
The boy scouts raced within their divisions, which are the Tiger Cubs, Wolf Cubs, Bear Cubs, Webelos, and Outlaws.
Then the best of each division raced in the grand finals to become the grand champion of the Pinewood Derby.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Check out some photos of the top finishers of each division below.
Grand Champion
Carter Lyman of the Tiger Cubs won the grand finals with an average time of 3.68 seconds.
Tigers Division
- First Place- Kallon Hamilton, average time of 3.76 seconds
- Second Place- Kieran Taylor, average time of 4.13 seconds
- Third Place- Zack Lambert, average time of 5.39 seconds
Wolves Division
- First Place- Evan Rasdell, average time of 4.02 seconds
- Second Place- Wyatt Armstrong, average time of 4.52 seconds
- Third Place- Hayden Dansereau, average time of 4.62 seconds
Bears Division
- First Place- Carter Lyman, average time of 3.64 seconds
- Second Place- Gregory Hager, average time of 3.75 seconds
- Third Place- Danny Burton, average time of 5.07 seconds
Webelos Division
- First Place- Christian Flores, average time of 3.79 seconds
- Second Place- Balthazar, average time of 4.12 seconds
- Third Place- Korbin Anderson, average time of 4.18 seconds
Outlaws Division Winner
- Marcus Kopp, average time of 3.60 seconds
Best in Show
Korbin Anderson of the Webelos division won the Best in Show award.
Check out more photos from the Pinewood Derby below.