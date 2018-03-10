PHOTOS: Boy Scout Pack 8 Hosts Pinewood Derby

ROCK SPRINGS– Boy Scout Pack 8 hosted the 2018 Pinewood Derby today, March 10, at the SCM Parish Center in Rock Springs, in which the scouts raced derby cars designed by themselves for trophies.

The boy scouts raced within their divisions, which are the Tiger Cubs, Wolf Cubs, Bear Cubs, Webelos, and Outlaws.

Then the best of each division raced in the grand finals to become the grand champion of the Pinewood Derby.

Check out some photos of the top finishers of each division below.



Grand Champion

Carter Lyman of the Tiger Cubs won the grand finals with an average time of 3.68 seconds.



Tigers Division

First Place- Kallon Hamilton, average time of 3.76 seconds

Second Place- Kieran Taylor, average time of 4.13 seconds

Third Place- Zack Lambert, average time of 5.39 seconds

Wolves Division

First Place- Evan Rasdell, average time of 4.02 seconds

Second Place- Wyatt Armstrong, average time of 4.52 seconds

Third Place- Hayden Dansereau, average time of 4.62 seconds

Bears Division

First Place- Carter Lyman, average time of 3.64 seconds

Second Place- Gregory Hager, average time of 3.75 seconds

Third Place- Danny Burton, average time of 5.07 seconds

Webelos Division

First Place- Christian Flores, average time of 3.79 seconds

Second Place- Balthazar, average time of 4.12 seconds

Third Place- Korbin Anderson, average time of 4.18 seconds

Outlaws Division Winner

Marcus Kopp, average time of 3.60 seconds

Best in Show

Korbin Anderson of the Webelos division won the Best in Show award.



Check out more photos from the Pinewood Derby below.