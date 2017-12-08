Phyllis Ann Kirlin (May 12, 1928 – December 2, 2017).

MESA, AZ — Phyllis Ann Kirlin, 89, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017, at her home in Mesa, Arizona, surrounded by family.

Phyllis was born May 12, 1928, in Clay County, Iowa, the youngest of four children, to Jesse and Marie Christiansen Ramsey. She was affectionately known throughout her life to family and Iowa friends as “Fudge.”

Phyllis was baptized in the Methodist Church in Moneta, Iowa. She attended Moneta Consolidated School, graduating in 1946, where she was active in the school band and choir. She continued her love of music by singing at various functions throughout northwest Iowa.

Following graduation, she attended the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, Iowa, where she was a member of the Alpha Iota Business sorority. Phyllis then worked in Spencer, Iowa until her marriage.

Phyllis was united in marriage to Carl Leao Kirlin on May 21, 1950, in the United Evangelical Church (now Trinity United Church of Christ) in Hartley, Iowa. Shortly after their marriage, Carl was recalled from the U.S. Naval Reserve to active duty during the Korean conflict. Phyllis followed Carl to Washington D.C. where she worked as a steno for the U.S. Army at the Pentagon. She then followed her husband to San Diego, California where Carl was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Essex. Phyllis worked there as a steno and bookkeeper. When the USS Essex deployed to the South Pacific theater, Phyllis returned to live at their home in Hartley, Iowa and again worked in Spencer.

Phyllis and Carl later returned to California where they lived for several years, and Phyllis worked as a steno for the U. S. Navy. In 1962, they moved to Evanston, Wyoming where she worked as a bank teller and high school secretary. In 1972, the family moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming where Phyllis worked as a secretary at Rock Springs High School until her retirement in 1990. She loved working at the school and missed the contact with coworkers and students and attending school activities.

After their retirement in 1990, Phyllis and Carl moved to Mesa, Arizona. Their love of the mountains found them back in Wyoming the following summer at Fremont Lake campground, where Carl was employed as a camp host each summer for six years. In addition to camping, Phyllis enjoyed bowling, golf, playing card and board games, attending sporting events and enjoying a cup of coffee with friends. She spent time with her children, grandchildren, and other family members as time and distance would allow. She was a big fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, and ASU football.

Phyllis is survived by; two sons, Russell (Kathy) and Stan (Kathryn); one daughter, Carla (Michael); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl; her parents; brother Al (and Dort) Ramsey; sisters Jessie (and Gale) Birdsall and Betty (and Ray) Ihry; all her Ramsey aunts, uncles, and first cousins; and many loving Kirlin in-laws.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Valley of the Sun Mortuary, 10940 East Chandler Heights Road, in Chandler, Arizona.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation. Donations can be made online at: phoenixchildrensfoundation.org.

Condolences may be mailed to the family at: PO Box 303, Rock Springs, WY, 82902.