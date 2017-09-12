Phyllis Moretti Blackburn (December 28, 1922 – September 10, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — On September 10, 2017, at the age of 94, Phyllis Moretti Blackburn passed away peacefully surrounded by family while a resident at The Villa in Green River, WY.

Phyllis was born on December 28, 1922, in Lyman, WY to Darius Matthew Syme and Harriet Evaline “Ev” Rollins Syme.

She graduated from Lyman High School in 1940 and married Oliver Harry Moretti on October 6, 1941.

Together they raised seven children and worked hard at the Carter Café with Oliver’s family until his death in 1965.

She worked at various jobs including at the Ogden Temple, Salt Lake Temple, and the IRS. On May 4, 1974, Phyllis married Raleigh Blackburn and made their home in Ogden, UT. Upon his death, Mrs. Blackburn moved back to Lyman to care for her mother and eventually, went on five LDS missions to Bristol, England & Wales; Macon, Georgia; and three at the Family Research Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

Phyllis loved to read, cook, play Canasta, and collect Marie Osmond dolls. She enjoyed to visit and talk about the Gospel as well as listen to her favorite song, “He That Has Clean Hands and a Pure Heart.” Her loving spirit extended to anyone who needed a hug or a listening ear.

She could be heard saying her favorite expression, “W..E..L..L,” and telling anyone who stopped to talk, “I love you!”

Phyllis loved and cherished her family, and was a wonderful mom to the Moretti clan.

She is survived by her daughter, Joline (Bob) Ramsey of Rock Springs, and sons Butch (Barbara) Moretti of Lyman, Darius (Kathy) Moretti of Mountain View, Jim Moretti of Mountain View, Larron (Marj) Moretti of Rock Springs, and Miles (Julie) Moretti of North Salt Lake, fifteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren, and one sister, Nadine Ferrin Owens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Darius and Ev Syme, her husband, Oliver, her husband, Raleigh, three brothers, Jay, Richard, and Marvin, and one son, Thayne (Doobie).

Services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2017, at 11 am at the Lyman LDS church. A viewing will be held one hour before the service. Interment will be at South Kemmerer Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.