Pickle’s: The Strange New Name in the Mattress Game

ROCK SPRINGS — Pickle’s Discount Mattresses opened its doors in downtown Rock Springs this week. But what’s with the strange name? What does a discount mattress store have to do with pickles?

Lyndsay Coleman, one of the owners, cleared that up. “My husband calls me Pickles because I love pickles,” she said. “We thought it would get some attention.”

Lyndsay and Rick Coleman saw a need for getting more affordable mattresses in the community. They hope to grow the business to carry other types of furniture eventually — but all with a pickle theme.

The first-time business owners have set up shop at 411 N. Front Street. You can check out the Pickle’s Discount Mattresses Facebook page to keep up on the latest pickle recipes they are excited about.

.