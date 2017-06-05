Pickup Fire Extinguished At Green River Landfill

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department, Green River Fire Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance Service were dispatched to a report of a GMC pickup on fire at the Green River Landfill on May 3rd at 2:56 pm.

Green River Fire Department Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire appeared to have started in the engine compartment and spread into the passenger compartment of the vehicle. An initial report was completed regarding the incident, the investigation is ongoing.