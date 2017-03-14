Pilot Butte Elementary Band Members Honored

ROCK SPRINGS – Members of the Pilot Butte Elementary School Band were not only honored at the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting Monday, the also showcased their talents.

Several members honored included Timothy Baker, Sophia Brizzi, Ty Clark, Delaney Druce, Ashlynn Guffey, Jo Ann Heavin, Alyxa Martin, Magnus Miller, Elisabeth Nelson and Madyson O’Dell.

Watch the student’s performances including one student who has a little instrument difficulty but comes back to bring the house down.