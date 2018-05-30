Pinedale Announces 11th Annual Soundcheck Lineup: Free Summer Concert Series Serves Up Indie, Folk, Americana and Honky-Tonk

HEADLINER: Timmy the Teeth (American Fork, UT)

A self-described “Cowboy from the Crypt”, Timmy The Teeth has unknowingly found his way to the forefront of a new musical brand as genuine as his personality. Drawing from a tradition that spans a great deal of the traditional American songbook, Timmy sings about the kinds of things we’re all thinking but not saying.

MIDDLE: Whippoorwill (Ft. Collins, CO)

Whippoorwill is in their element with raw, authentic, stripped-down performances that nod to icons Neil Young and Lucinda Williams. There is spirituality steeped in the country backdrops they write from and a deep reverence for the landscapes that raised them.

OPENER: Jason Tyler Burton Band

Jason Tyler Burton is a wanderer, a soul-searching adventurer who writes songs about the journey. His songs and stories are heart felt, reflecting a search for meaning and home, with a voice and lyrics that invite you to lean in a little, and really listen.