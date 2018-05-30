Pinedale Announces 11th Annual Soundcheck Lineup: Free Summer Concert Series Serves Up Indie, Folk, Americana and Honky-Tonk

The Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) is excited to announce the line-up for the 2018 Soundcheck Sumer Music Series.
Now in its 11th year, the Soundcheck Series features free concerts all summer long at scenic American Legion Park in Pinedale, WY.
Shows start at 5:00 pm with headliners usually hitting the stage at 7:00 pm.
Kid friendly, plenty of vendors and a perfect reason to get to the Winds this summer! More info at pinedalefinearts.com
Saturday, June 30
HEADLINER: in/PLANES (Pueblo, CO)
in/PLANES offer their unique take and spin on American roots music, exploring classic pop sounds — notably late 50’s & 60’s R&B, Doo-Wop and Soul — to create a vibey, sparse and entrancing sound.
OPENER: The Boom & the Bust (Pinedale, WY)
The Boom and the Bust, an alt-country duo based in Pinedale, are story-tellers who delve deep into the roots of the dirty south and untamed west.
Wednesday, July 4
HEADLINER: Sally & George (Nashville, TN)
The Nashville based duo, Sally and George, consists of Joel Timmons on guitar, percussion and vocals and GRAMMY nominated Shelby Means playing upright bass and singing. Drawing from their love for the classic duet styles of Johnny Cash and June Carter, Sally and George breathe life and love into the ever-widening world of Americana.
OPENER: Freddy and Francine (Nashville, TN)
Freddy & Francine is an Americana-Soul duo comprised of Bianca Caruso & Lee Ferris. With voices reminiscent of Aretha Franklin & Van Morrison, their songs blend Soul, R&B, Folk, and Americana with a modern, yet timeless appeal to all ages.
Friday, July 20
HEADLINER: Timmy the Teeth (American Fork, UT)
A self-described “Cowboy from the Crypt”, Timmy The Teeth has unknowingly found his way to the forefront of a new musical brand as genuine as his personality. Drawing from a tradition that spans a great deal of the traditional American songbook, Timmy sings about the kinds of things we’re all thinking but not saying.
MIDDLE: Whippoorwill (Ft. Collins, CO)
Whippoorwill is in their element with raw, authentic, stripped-down performances that nod to icons Neil Young and Lucinda Williams. There is spirituality steeped in the country backdrops they write from and a deep reverence for the landscapes that raised them.
OPENER: Jason Tyler Burton Band
Jason Tyler Burton is a wanderer, a soul-searching adventurer who writes songs about the journey. His songs and stories are heart felt, reflecting a search for meaning and home, with a voice and lyrics that invite you to lean in a little, and really listen.
Saturday, July 21
HEADLINER: Jared & the Mill (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix five-piece Jared & The Mill manages to be one of those outfits to stamp their distinctiveness, employing and expanding upon previously understated textures in Americana folk. With beautiful lyrics, nearly perfect harmony, intense stage presence, and endearing personalities, Jared & the Mill have been enchanting audiences for the better part of a decade.
Middle: The 502s (Maitland, FL)
Dynamic, Florida folk music highlighted by booming stomps, upbeat tunes, and melodious vocals that ooze camaraderie.
Opener: Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine
Native to Kentucky and based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for over fifteen years, Davis is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and co-founder of decade long Americana touring band Screen Door Porch.
Friday, August 3
HEADLINER: Dead Horses (Milwaukee, WI)
Blending elements of traditional roots with contemporary indie folk, Dead Horses music is both familiar and unexpected, unflinchingly honest in its portrayal of modern American life, yet optimistic in its unshakable faith in brighter days to come.
OPENER: Samantha Rise Band
From Wyoming to Philadelphia, vocalist Samantha Rise Roberson tastefully weaves together jazz, folk and contemporary styles crafting a unique fabric in her original music, described in her own words as “High-Country Soul.”
Saturday, August 11
HEADLINER: Sarah Jane Scouten (Toronto, ON)
A traditionalist at heart, Sarah Jane Scouten shows her signature flair for the roots of roots music. With respect for these roots, she writes from her own perspective, and rather than copying a style, only writes about what she knows profoundly. This songwriter hits hard and close to home, then laughs it off.
OPENER: Big Cedar Fever (Austin, TX)
Big Cedar Fever is a three-piece Western Swing band consisting of upright bass, fiddle, guitar and three part harmonies.
The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is made possible by support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Wyoming Arts Council, IMTour and the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund.