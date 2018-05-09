Pinedale Election Results Are Official, New Mayor Elected

PINEDALE — The results of the Town of Pinedale’s municipal election are in. These results are now certified and official. Matt Murdock is the Town of Pinedale’s mayor. Dean Loftus and John Paravicini will fill the town council positions.
The swearing in will be on Friday, June 1, the same day they take office. The Town of Pinedale held their municipal election on Tuesday, May 8th to seat a new Mayor and fill two Town Council positions.
.
Number of Ballots
399 In-Person ballots.
22 Absentee ballots
.
Results
Mayoral Race:
Matt Murdock 161
Jimmie Leroy Brost 135
Tyler Swafford 123
Town Council Race: (voting to fill 2 seats)
Dean Loftus 224
John Paravicini 221
Isaac Best 170
Tim Lingle 93
Susan Lynn 74
The Canvassing Judges met Wednesday morning, May 9, to verify these results.
