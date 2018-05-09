Pinedale Election Results Are Official, New Mayor Elected

By News Desk -
PINEDALE — The results of the Town of Pinedale’s municipal election are in. These results are now certified and official. Matt Murdock is the Town of Pinedale’s mayor. Dean Loftus and John Paravicini will fill the town council positions.

The swearing in will be on Friday, June 1, the same day they take office. The Town of Pinedale held their municipal election on Tuesday, May 8th to seat a new Mayor and fill two Town Council positions.
Number of Ballots

399 In-Person ballots.
22 Absentee ballots
Results

Mayoral Race:
Matt Murdock 161
Jimmie Leroy Brost 135
Tyler Swafford 123

Town Council Race: (voting to fill 2 seats)
Dean Loftus 224
John Paravicini 221
Isaac Best 170
Tim Lingle 93
Susan Lynn 74

The Canvassing Judges met Wednesday morning, May 9, to verify these results.

You can read more at www.townofpinedale.us.

