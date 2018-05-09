Pinedale Election Results Are Official, New Mayor Elected

PINEDALE — The results of the Town of Pinedale’s municipal election are in. These results are now certified and official. Matt Murdock is the Town of Pinedale’s mayor. Dean Loftus and John Paravicini will fill the town council positions.

The swearing in will be on Friday, June 1, the same day they take office. The Town of Pinedale held their municipal election on Tuesday, May 8th to seat a new Mayor and fill two Town Council positions.

Number of Ballots

399 In-Person ballots.

22 Absentee ballots

Results

Mayoral Race:

Matt Murdock 161

Jimmie Leroy Brost 135

Tyler Swafford 123

Town Council Race: (voting to fill 2 seats)

Dean Loftus 224

John Paravicini 221

Isaac Best 170

Tim Lingle 93

Susan Lynn 74

The Canvassing Judges met Wednesday morning, May 9, to verify these results.

