Pinedale Football Has Ups and Downs, Facing Kemmerer Friday

By Paul Murray

PINEDALE – The football season for the Pinedale High School Wranglers is off to a fairly good start, according to head coach Mitch Espeland.

“It’s been pretty good so far. It’s been kind of an up-and-down season,” Espeland said. “We beat Lyman 47-6 but then we had a 30-0 loss to Cokeville. Cokeville is one of our toughest opponents. They’re a good team and they play really well, really, really fast. If you don’t play fast, they’ll get you.”

.

Leaders on the Field

Pinedale competes in the 2A West Conference for football, in the 3A Southwest Conference in all other sports.

“Our best running back thus far has been Joey McCulloch, and on defense probably our best player has been Tyler Van Etten, a linebacker,” Espeland said. “What makes those guys so special is that they have the same characteristics. They both can really fly around, and they are consistent performers.”

McCulloch has rushed for 126 yards on the season so far and scored four touchdowns, according to Wyopreps.com.

Van Etten has also seen some duty on offense, rushing for 139 yards on the season to date and he has one TD to his credit.

Other offensive contributors for the Wranglers have included Raven Que and Thomas Harnack, each with one rushing TD.

Van Etten leads the team in all-purpose offense, averaging 89 yards an outing through two games. Matthias Berghammer has 2 receptions for 43 total yards to lead the team in pass catches.

.

On Defense

On defense, Van Etten has been credited with eight solo tackles and 11 assisted tackles. McCulloch, with 12 assisted tackles through two games, is the team leader in that department.

Carson Stinson has contributed five solo tackles to the Wranglers’ defensive efforts, while Que and Porter Potts have four solo tackles apiece.

Van Etten, Sammy White and Kadar Criddle each have posted one quarterback sack. Wyatt Phelps and Senddey Gutierrez each have a pass interception for the Wranglers. Potts, White, Gutierrez and Phelps each have a fumble recovery.

.

Keeping the Opponents Guessing

As a team, Pinedale has averaged 148 rushing yards per game and 45.5 yards in passing, with an average of 4.2 yards per rushing attempt based upon 35 attempts.

“Defensively, we use a 4/3 alignment. On offense we use the spread, although we run about 65%-70% of the time,” Espeland said. “But we keep trying to get more balance, using the pass more often and keeping opposing defenses from guessing what we’re going to do.”

.



.

A Team of Tenacity

More so than even the team’s offensive and defensive schemes, however, Espeland likes the Wranglers’ impressive tenacity.

“Our kids aren’t quitters,” Espeland declared. “They have their ups and downs in games but they stick to it. If we’re behind in the fourth quarter we have confidence that we’re going to come back and score. We’d like to think that if a team is leading us by seven points in the fourth quarter, that’s not a lead.”

.

Special Teams

One important detail that sets his team apart, Espeland added, is the emphasis which the Wranglers give to special teams, an often overlooked aspect of the game at the high school level, especially among smaller schools.

“Our special teams are consistent in our yards per return and in our kicking game,” the coach said.

Van Etten has led the Wranglers with three kick returns for 39 yards, an average of 13 yards per attempt. Phelps has also had three kick returns, for 22 yards. Berghammer has had one kick return, for 18 yards.

Pinedale High School has an enrollment of approximately 280 students, Espeland said, in a community of about 2,000-2,500, thus making Wrangler football one of the community event highlights of the year.

.

Upcoming Rivals

Lovell and Greybull are likely the two toughest opponents upcoming, Espeland said, due to both schools’ long tradition of winning, which seems to carry over from year to year.

In 2016, Greybull advanced all the way to the state 2A football championship game before losing 28-20 to Big Horn, the team that knocked Pinedale out of last year’s 2A playoffs in the quarterfinals.

“Lovell and Greybull are strong teams that run the ball very effectively,” the coach added. The Wranglers will square off against Greybull on Sept. 22 and against Lovell on Oct. 13.

.

Facing Kemmerer Friday

Pinedale’s next game is at Kemmerer on Friday at 7 p.m.

Like Pinedale, Kemmerer has had an up-and-down season in the early going, with the Rangers having beaten Saratoga 34-0 before losing 8-6 to Lyman.

The Wranglers will have to step it up on defense against Kemmerer, as the Rangers have averaged 292.5 yards per game on offense, compared with the Wranglers’ 193.5 yards per game.

Pinedale may also need that more balanced offense that Espeland wants, as Kemmerer leads the 2A stats by allowing opponents only 50.5 rushing yards per game, with an average allowed of only 2.0 rushing yards per attempt.

Kemmerer is even stingier on pass defense, allowing opponents an average of only a negligible three yards passing per game.

The Rangers’ pass defense has notched five sacks so far this season. Kemmerer has a couple of strong offensive weapons in running backs Aq Martinez and Anthony Tibbetts, with 178 yards and 140 yards respectively on the season over two games.

Espeland is in his second season coaching the Wranglers. He is originally from Douglas, WY, where he played at the receiver and defensive back positions in high school football.

.

PINEDALE SCHEDULE/RESULTS: