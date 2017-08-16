Pinedale Plans Huge Eclipse Festival Aug. 18-21

In anticipation of Wyoming’s total solar eclipse, Pinedale will host a four-day celebration August 18-21.

The weekend will feature everything from live music to solar-based kids activities to lectures on the phenomena of Solar Eclipses.

The Pinedale Eclipse Festival kicks off Friday Aug. 18 with all events taking place at the Museum of the Mountain Man. Astronomy historian Kevin Schindler from the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, AZ will give two lectures (see schedule below) on the phenomena of solar eclipses as well as other celestial events throughout recorded history.

A jam-packed Saturday Aug. 19 will see all events take place at American Legion Park in Pinedale beginning with science stations for kids, an inflatable star lab with ongoing demonstrations and a solar oven cook-off.

Saturday night will see a huge lineup of live music at American Legion Park featuring The Deer, The Lonesome Heroes and Whippoorwill. All three bands are based out of Austin, Texas and will perform as part of Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series (music starts at 5 pm).

Following music in the park, both the Lonesome Heroes and Whippoorwill will keep the party going by playing a very special after-party at Wind River Brewing Company in downtown Pinedale.

On Sunday Aug. 20 the festival will wind down with an evening outdoor screening of Guardians of the Galaxy at Legion Park (9 pm). The screening is part of Pinedale’s ongoing Park After Dark film series.

The Total solar eclipse will take place on Monday August 21 and much of the Pinedale area lies in the path of totality. For more information on the Pinedale Eclipse Festival visit visitpinedale.org and sublettechamber.com

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY AUGUST 18 – ALL EVENTS AT MUSEUM OF THE MOUNTAIN MAN

1:00 – 5:00 PM: Solar Eclipse Presentations by Kevin Schindler

Presented by Museum of the Mountain Man

1:00 pm – 1:45 pm: Lecture by Mr. Schindler

2:00 pm – 2:45 pm: Telescope viewing of the sun

3:00 pm – 3:45 pm: Lecture by Mr. Schindler

4:00 pm – 4:45 pm: Telescope viewing of the sun

SATURDAY AUGUST 19 – ALL EVENTS AT AMERICAN LEGION PARK

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Solar Science Stations for Kids

Presented by the Museum of the Mountain Man

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Inflatable Star Lab

Presented by Sublette BOCES

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Solar Oven Cook-off

Presented by Sublette BOCES

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Soundcheck Summer Music Series (free)

Presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council and the Town of Pinedale

5:30 PM: Whippoorwill (Austin, TX)

6:30 PM: The Lonesome Heroes (Austin, TX)

7:30 PM: The Deer (Austin, TX)

9:30 PM – 11:30 PM: Soundcheck After-Party with Live Music @ Wind River Brewing Company (feat. Lonesome Heroes)



SUNDAY AUGUST 20 – ALL EVENTS AT AMERICAN LEGION PARK

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM: Movie Night at the Park (free)

Presented by Sublette BOCES and the Great Outdoor Shop

PINEDALE FINE ARTS CENTER

The Pinedale Fine Arts Council, a community based non-profit 501(c)3 corporation serving Sublette County (WY), has provided high-quality performing arts events, visual and literary arts programs and artist residencies since 1976. Largely through volunteer efforts and consistent community support, PFAC helps connect a dynamically growing corner of Wyoming to the rest of the world.

