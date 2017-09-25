Pinedale Wranglers Celebrate Homecoming with Week of Activities

PINEDALE– Join Pinedale High School in celebrating Homecoming Week with a week full of activities, which all lead up to the varsity football game where the Wranglers will take on the Mountain View Buffaloes Friday, September 29. Homecoming Week is September 25-30.

Monday, September 25:

Spirit Day: America Day

Events: JV football vs. Big Piney at 4 pm

Bonfire at 7 pm

Tuesday, September 26:

Spirit Day: College & Career Day

Events: Powder Puff Football at 7 pm

Buff Puff Volleyball will follow Powder Puff Football (Royalty Announced)

Wednesday, September 27:

Spirit Day: Decades

No Event

Thursday, September 28:

Spirit Day: Twin Day

Events: Girls Swimming at Kemmerer at 5 pm

Movie Night- Korfanta Field at sundown

Friday, September 29:

Spirit Day: School Spirit Day

Events: Parade at 10 am

Pep Rally after lunch

Volleyball vs. Lyman at 2-4 pm

Tailgate Party at 5-7 pm

Football vs. Mountain View at 7 pm

Saturday, September 30:

Events: Girls Swimming at 11 am

Homecoming Dance- High School Commons at 8-11 pm