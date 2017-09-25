Pinedale Wranglers Celebrate Homecoming with Week of Activities

PINEDALE– Join Pinedale High School in celebrating Homecoming Week with a week full of activities, which all lead up to the varsity football game where the Wranglers will take on the Mountain View Buffaloes Friday, September 29. Homecoming Week is September 25-30.
Monday, September 25:
Spirit Day: America Day
Events: JV football vs. Big Piney at 4 pm
Bonfire at 7 pm
Tuesday, September 26:
Spirit Day: College & Career Day
Events: Powder Puff Football at 7 pm
Buff Puff Volleyball will follow Powder Puff Football (Royalty Announced)
Wednesday, September 27:
Spirit Day: Decades
No Event
Thursday, September 28:
Spirit Day: Twin Day
Events: Girls Swimming at Kemmerer at 5 pm
Movie Night- Korfanta Field at sundown
Friday, September 29:
Spirit Day: School Spirit Day
Events: Parade at 10 am
Pep Rally after lunch
Volleyball vs. Lyman at 2-4 pm
Tailgate Party at 5-7 pm
Football vs. Mountain View at 7 pm
Saturday, September 30:
Events: Girls Swimming at 11 am
Homecoming Dance- High School Commons at 8-11 pm