Pinedale’s Soundcheck Series Continues July 4 with a Bang!

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues on July 4th with high-energy Nashville honky-tonk duo Sally & George.
Special guests and fellow Nashville-based duo Freddy & Francine will open the show.
When
July 4, 2018 – 5pm
Where
American Legion Park
Tickets
Admission is FREE
This particular Soundcheck will coincide with the Town of Pinedale’s annual 4th of July Picnic (2pm-4pm, Free). Come early for kid’s games, free hot dogs, and hamburgers (please bring a side). Then stay late for a night of music and Pinedale’s famous fireworks show at sundown!
Sally & George
The Nashville based duo, Sally and George, consists of Joel Timmons on guitar, percussion and vocals and GRAMMY nominated Shelby Means playing upright bass and singing. Drawing from their love for the classic duet styles of Johnny Cash and June Carter, Sally and George breathe life and love into the ever-widening world of Americana.
Freddy & Francine
Freddy & Francine is an Americana-Soul duo comprised of Bianca Caruso & Lee Ferris. With voices reminiscent of Aretha Franklin & Van Morrison, their songs blend Soul, R&B, Folk, and Americana with a modern, yet timeless appeal to all ages.
