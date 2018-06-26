Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Kicks Off June 30

Formed by musical soul-mates — husband and wife, Inaiah Lujan (guitar, vocals) and Desirae Garcia (bass, vocals), in/PLANES offer their unique take and spin on American roots music, exploring classic pop sounds — notably late 50’s & 60’s R&B, Doo-Wop and Soul — to create a vibey, sparse and entrancing sound.

Tight harmonies, earworm melodies and tasty guitar leads will call to mind music of earlier generations while maintaining relevance and cohesion in the modern world.