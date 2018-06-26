Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Kicks Off June 30

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series kicks off on Saturday June 30 with Colorado’s In/PLANES.
Grab a camp chair, pack a cooler, and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!
Local alt-country duo The Boom and the Bust will open the show.
When
June 30, 2018
Where
American Legion Park in Downtown Pinedale
Tickets
Admission is Free to the Public
Formed by musical soul-mates — husband and wife, Inaiah Lujan (guitar, vocals) and Desirae Garcia (bass, vocals), in/PLANES offer their unique take and spin on American roots music, exploring classic pop sounds — notably late 50’s & 60’s R&B, Doo-Wop and Soul — to create a vibey, sparse and entrancing sound.
Tight harmonies, earworm melodies and tasty guitar leads will call to mind music of earlier generations while maintaining relevance and cohesion in the modern world.
The Boom and the Bust, an alt-country duo based in Pinedale, are story-tellers who
delve deep into the roots of the dirty south and untamed west.
