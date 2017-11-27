Pineda’s Kenpo 2017 End Of Season Tournament Results And Highlights

ROCK SPRINGS — The following results are the end of season tournament results and highlights from Pineda’s Kenpo Karate Studio.

The 2016-2017 season brought in some impressive results fohard-workingorking students of Pineda’s Kenpo. The school reinforces family values taught at home as well as the respect and discipline need for the school and everyday life.

One of the programs at the Karate studio is the evaluations of school grades and report cards. The students are required to have good school grades, and recognition honor patches and stars are affixed to their uniform and belts to honor their achievement. Their report cards dictate if they are able to compete at the next upcoming tournament. Once the students are in the 9th grade in High School they are eligible for one of the most prestigious awards at the studio. With a 4.0 for the entire school year they are awarded with a Samurai sword in recognition. For the 2016-2017 school year Freshman Jordan Brady was able to achieve a 4.0 for the year.

The tournament team continues to have dominating results. With a large team and multiple events throughout the year the students are able to schedule the events they are able to attend.

Valor Tournament Farmington Utah September 30th

The highlight of this event was James Harris winning the adult under belt Grand Champion.

James Harris, Wins Grand with his self-defense, also places 1st in sparring, 2nd forms, and 3rd weapons.

Trenton Collar, 2nd self-defense 4th weapons

Anjel Powell, 1st forms, 2nd flag sparring

Riggs Laughlin, 2nd sparring, 3rd forms

Olivia Laughlin, 1st sparring, 3rd forms

Isaac Olsen, 4th place forms

Devin Bobbitt, 4th forms

International Martial Arts Festival Disney World Orlando Florida, October 27-29

The 37th Annual Western Wy was one of the Qualifiers for the Elite championships, for the IMAF. All competitors that placed 1st or 2nd at the regional event were invited to compete at the IMAF at Disney World.

The team was led by Green Belt Tim Radosevich. In the advanced divisions he set a standard that will be difficult for any team members to match. On Friday October 27th the Elite divisions were competing. Tim’s dominate performance brought home 3 World IMAF titles as well, as a 1st place wins in the Open Martial Arts tournament held on Saturday. Tim’s swept forms, open weapons, and sparring on Friday and 1st place in sparring, forms on Saturday.

New team member Kyler Bartlett performance for his first out of town tournament also brought home an IMAF world title. Kyler won his in the 12-13 beginning continuous sparring division and placing a 2nd in the point sparring. The open competition on Saturday, Kyler fought on to win two seconds in continuous sparring and point sparring.

On Friday, Black Belts Jim Dean won IMAF World titles in Sparring and Weapons with a second place finish in forms.

On Saturday Jim Dean won 1st in Forms 2nd weapons, 3rd in sparring. Gary Dean won 2nd in sparring.

Tournament of Champions Gillette Wyoming November 4th, 2017

The final tournament of the year brought the results the team has worked for all year. The team swept all three Grand Champions. With James Harris winning his second straight Grand Champion in the adult under belt, Austin Collar winning the 17 and under belt title, and Jim Dean winning the Black Belt Grand. The team was fired up for this event, and in most cases their only loses were to another team member.

Austin Collar, 1st Forms, weapons, self-defense, team sparring, 2nd sparring, Grand Champion

Trenton Collar, 1st forms, weapons, team sparring, 3rd self-defense

Devin Bobbitt, 1st sparring, 2nd forms, weapons, team sparring

Oran Pavey, 1st sparring, Team sparring, 2nd forms, weapons, self-defense

Garrett Gilmore, 2nd team sparring, 3rd sparring, weapons

James Harris, 1st weapons, self-defense, team sparring 2nd forms, 3rd sparring, Grand Champion

Ethan Conley, 1st forms, self-defense

Ansley Conley, 3rd forms

Vinny Pavey, 1st sparring, weapons, 3rd self-defense

Zayne Rael, 2nd forms, sparring, team sparring, 3rd self-defense

Jessie Kniep, 2nd forms, self-defense, 3rd weapons, sparring

Karson Hansen, 1st forms, weapons, team sparring, 2nd sparring, self-defense

Johnny Renfro, 1st sparring, team sparing,

AJ Pavey, 1st forms, sparring

Christian Oswald, 1st self-defense, team sparring, 2nd forms

Anjel Powell, 1st forms, 2nd team

Gary Dean, 3rd sparring

Jim Dean, 1st form, sparring, self-defense, weapons, Grand Champion