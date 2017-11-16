Pioneer Gasket of Wyoming Hiring Gasket Production Assistant & Delivery Driver

Pioneer Gasket of Wyoming has an immediate opening for a Gasket Production Assistant & Delivery Driver.
This is an entry-level shop position for an industrial gasket manufacturer.
Apply Today!
Email resume to sales@wyogasket.com – No Walk-Ins please.
Duties include:
- Hydraulic press operation
- Hand fabrication
- Shipping and receiving deliveries
- Inventory control at local plants
- Deliveries in company truck
- Heavy lifting 70 pounds +
.
Employment Requirements
- Gasket layouts from blueprints
- Basic mechanical aptitude
- Basic math skills
- Clean driving record is a MUST
- Hours are Mon-Friday, 8 am to 5 pm
Employment Benefits
- Fully paid major medical/dental
- Paid vacations and holidays
.
To Apply
- Please send resume to sales@wyogasket.com – No Walk-Ins or Calls please.
.