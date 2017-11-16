Pioneer Gasket of Wyoming Hiring Gasket Production Assistant & Delivery Driver

Pioneer Gasket of Wyoming has an immediate opening for a Gasket Production Assistant & Delivery Driver.

This is an entry-level shop position for an industrial gasket manufacturer.

Apply Today!

Duties include:

Hydraulic press operation

Hand fabrication

Shipping and receiving deliveries

Inventory control at local plants

Deliveries in company truck

Heavy lifting 70 pounds +

Employment Requirements

Gasket layouts from blueprints

Basic mechanical aptitude

Basic math skills

Clean driving record is a MUST

Hours are Mon- Friday , 8 am to 5 pm

Employment Benefits

Fully paid major medical/dental

Paid vacations and holidays

To Apply

Please send resume to sales@wyogasket.com – No Walk-Ins or Calls please.

