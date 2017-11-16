0

Pioneer Gasket of Wyoming Hiring Gasket Production Assistant & Delivery Driver

Pioneer Gasket of Wyoming has an immediate opening for a Gasket Production Assistant & Delivery Driver.

This is an entry-level shop position for an industrial gasket manufacturer.

Apply Today!

Email resume to sales@wyogasket.com – No Walk-Ins please.

Duties include:

  • Hydraulic press operation
  • Hand fabrication
  • Shipping and receiving deliveries
  • Inventory control at local plants
  • Deliveries in company truck
  • Heavy lifting 70 pounds +
Employment Requirements

  • Gasket layouts from blueprints
  • Basic mechanical aptitude
  • Basic math skills
  • Clean driving record is a MUST
  • Hours are Mon-Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

Employment Benefits

  • Fully paid major medical/dental
  • Paid vacations and holidays
To Apply

