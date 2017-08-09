Plains Tire Hiring ASE Master Mechanic

Plains Tire is hiring an ASE Certified Master Mechanic!

DO YOU WANT TO EARN UP TO $35 AN HOUR?

Call Quinton at 307-382-5840 or stop by store.

If you are an ASE certified Master Mechanic, we have the perfect position for you.

This is a full-time opening. The right candidate will be a self-driven, hardworking individual. The ideal person for this position will have the ability to work efficiently and effectively, to ensure the performance of the service department as a whole. The individual will report directly to the service manager in the department.

JOB DESCRIPTION

ASE Master Mechanics perform work specified on maintenance and repair orders with efficiency and in accordance with Dealership and Manufacturers Specifications.

ASE Master Mechanics diagnose and repair vehicle automotive systems including flushes, oil changes, etc.

ASE Master Mechanics provide labor and time estimates for additional automotive repairs.

ASE Master Mechanics explain mechanical diagnoses and required repairs in a non-technical manner to service advisors and customers.

Continuously learn new technical information and techniques in formal training sessions in order to stay abreast with rapidly changing technology.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum of 3 years of experience as an automotive technician (automotive mechanic)

ASE Certification

Hold a valid driver’s license

Team oriented, flexible and focused on maintaining a high level of customer service

Working knowledge of shop equipment such as wheel and tire equipment, alignment system, diagnostic equipment, AC equipment, etc.

Must be willing to submit to a background check and drug screen

Technician must have strong written and verbal communication skills

Proficiency in the use of common mechanic shop tools

Ability to bend, move, lift (up to 80lbs) and physically perform duties in the scope of this position.

Must have own tools

BENEFITS

Commission Program

Health Insurance

401K Plan w/ Match

Paid Time Off

Paid Holidays

Sundays Off

TO APPLY

Interested candidates come see Quinton in store located at 1155 Dewar Drive or call him at 307-382-5840.

