Plains Tire Hiring ASE Master Mechanic

Plains Tire is hiring an ASE Certified Master Mechanic!

DO YOU WANT TO EARN UP TO $35 AN HOUR?

Call Quinton at 307-382-5840 or stop by store.

If you are an ASE certified Master Mechanic, we have the perfect position for you.

This is a full-time opening. The right candidate will be a self-driven, hardworking individual. The ideal person for this position will have the ability to work efficiently and effectively, to ensure the performance of the service department as a whole. The individual will report directly to the service manager in the department.
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • ASE Master Mechanics perform work specified on maintenance and repair orders with efficiency and in accordance with Dealership and Manufacturers Specifications.
  • ASE Master Mechanics diagnose and repair vehicle automotive systems including flushes, oil changes, etc.
  • ASE Master Mechanics provide labor and time estimates for additional automotive repairs.
  • ASE Master Mechanics explain mechanical diagnoses and required repairs in a non-technical manner to service advisors and customers.
  • Continuously learn new technical information and techniques in formal training sessions in order to stay abreast with rapidly changing technology.
JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum of 3 years of experience as an automotive technician (automotive mechanic)
  • ASE Certification
  • Hold a valid driver’s license
  • Team oriented, flexible and focused on maintaining a high level of customer service
  • Working knowledge of shop equipment such as wheel and tire equipment, alignment system, diagnostic equipment, AC equipment, etc.
  • Must be willing to submit to a background check and drug screen
  • Technician must have strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Proficiency in the use of common mechanic shop tools
  • Ability to bend, move, lift (up to 80lbs) and physically perform duties in the scope of this position.
  • Must have own tools
BENEFITS

  • Commission Program
  • Health Insurance
  • 401K Plan w/ Match
  • Paid Time Off
  • Paid Holidays
  • Sundays Off
TO APPLY

Interested candidates come see Quinton in store located at 1155 Dewar Drive or call him at 307-382-5840.

