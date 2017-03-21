Plains Tire in Rock Springs Announces New General Manager

A few months ago, we shared the exciting things happening in our Rock Springs Plains Tire location. Now we are thrilled to announce and introduce the general manager of this amazing store, Quinton Hogelin.

Quinton may be new to Rock Springs but he is not new to Plains Tire. He was installed at our Sheridan location for the past six years where his customer service ratings were through the roof. We are so happy to have him bringing those skills to Rock Springs.

Quinton is an energetic, humorous ball of fire. Originally from Laramie, Wyoming Quinton has been in the tire and automotive business for six years. He chose the tire and automotive industry as his career because it’s his passion to work with cars and trucks as well as be a part of the public.

.

I am a people person. I love to be in the thick of things, to make people laugh and spread the joy of life. I also like being a person to be relied on. I want people to know that if they come to me I will stand by my word, after all our word is our bond. I just want to help anyone I can and if I can make their life easier and send them out the door with a smile on their face then I have done my job.” – Quinton Hogelin, Rock Springs General Manager

.

It’s a believable statement as Quinton has an infectious sense of humor. One only has to be around him a few minutes to catch his happiness and energy.

As his hobby, Quinton (Q to his friends) is an avid golfer and fisherman. Fly fishing to be exact. These two activities are interwoven with his enthusiasm for his job and the love of his family. He has three children, two girls and a boy who are the apple of his eye. They share their father’s outgoing personality and are just as bubbly and happy as he is.

When asked what his plans for the store are Quinton says, “We are going to implement an educational course for the youth of Rock Springs. It’s important that these kids know how their car runs. The ins and out from the oil to the tires. So, we want to be the people to spread that knowledge around. In the end, knowledge is power, and with power you’re more equipped to be safe and a safe customer is a happy customer and a happy customer is our number one goal.”

So when you’re in the need for some tires, wheels, or service come on into Plains Tire and let Quinton take care of you. He extended a boisterous invitation with saying, “I want everyone and their brother to come in and let us take care of your tire and automotive needs. I promise you there isn’t anywhere else in town that can offer the amazing customer service we provide, not to mention I am always good to bring a smile and a laugh to your lips. They don’t call me a wicked superstar badass for nothing!!!”

With that, we hope you will come on down and meet Quinton. He will take care of your vehicle’s needs and tickle your funny bone while he is at it. Regular maintenance is the best medicine for your car and laughter is the best medicine for your soul. We are happy to provide both under Quinton’s reign.

.

Rock Springs

1155 Dewar Drive

Phone: (307) 382-5840

Mon – Sat 7:30 am – 6 pm

