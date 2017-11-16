Plane That Crashed Was Surveying And Counting Wild Horses For BLM

ROCK SPRINGS — On November 15th, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area of milepost 2.5 on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming for a report of a downed aircraft.

A small commuter plane carrying the pilot and three passengers had to make an emergency landing when the plane experienced mechanical problems. The pilot attempted to land the plane on WY 370.

All of the occupants survived the crash but three of the passengers were transported by ground ambulance to the local area hospital and treated for their injuries.

The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The occupants of the plane were out surveying and counting wild horses for the Bureau of Land Management prior to the crash.