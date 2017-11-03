Planning a Trip Down the Green River in Ashley National Forest Next Summer?

FLAMING GORGE — The Green River starts in southwest Wyoming, runs through the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area in Utah to Dinosaur National Monument through some of Utah’s most rugged and remote landscape.

Popular for its beautiful scenery and crystal clear water, the Green River is a great place to go fishing.

There are 17 river camp sites that can be accessed only by hiking or floating in.

You can reserve a site on www.recreation.gov.

There are several sections of the river that can be rafted, kayaked or canoed, but some areas require permits from the National Park Service including Gates of Leodore, Whirlpool Canyon and Split Mountain.

Be prepared and start planning your trip for next summer to have your spot reserved.