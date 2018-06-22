Plea Agreement Not Accepted in Voyeurism Charges, Still Set For Trial

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Green River man accused of allegedly secretly videotaping people without their consent was not able to make a plea agreement today in the 3rd Judicial District Court overseen by Judge Nena James.

Ryan M. Flaten, 28, appeared in court for a hearing to change his plea to guilty for 15 felony counts of voyeurism, four of them involving minors and would require him to register as a sex offender. But the court would not accept the plea agreement after the facts of the case were discussed.

Judge James and Sweetwater County Prosecuting Attorney Lora Cooper required that a factual record be made of what happened in each of these charges in order to consider dropping the 31 total charges down to 15.

Flaten was able to provide what the court considered a factual account for the first 11 counts, wherein he admitted to videotaping his friend’s girlfriend in the shower without her permission, videotaping his ex-girlfriend while she was getting dressed, filming under a woman’s clothing (known as “upskirting”) while she was at a festival in the park, and several counts of recording people in their houses from outside the window.

Flaten said he was unable to recall the details of the last four charges, three of which involved Flaten allegedly making a secret video under the table and up the skirt of a minor while she was painting faces at Flaming Gorge Days.

“His memory is failing on the four counts that would make him register as a sex offender,” said Cooper.

Flaten couldn’t remember and therefore couldn’t provide a factual account the court would accept on the last four charges, so he entered a plea of no contest on those counts.

Judge James did not accept this. Cooper said it’s an incomplete plea and it’s back to the drawing board. Flaten is still set to go to trial on July 9.

Previous to this hearing, Flaten pleaded not guilty to 29 cases of Voyeurism and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

Flaten also faces 16 felony counts of Voyeurism in the 3rd Judicial District under Judge Rick Lavery, for a total of 47 counts in Sweetwater County. He also faces another charge of Voyeurism in Uinta County.