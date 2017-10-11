Plea Deal Preempts MC Club Robbery Trial

SWEETWATER COUNTY — An October 10th trial for two members of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club was canceled when a plea deal was reached.

Cory Rutherford, Matthew Wedgewood, and Nicholas Hanson have all pleaded guilty to charges related to their participation in the robbery of a rival motorcycle club member.

Rutherford had a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery dismissed while he pleaded guilty to robbery and intimidation.

Rutherford received an eight-to-ten-year suspended prison sentence and six years of supervised probation on the count of robbery, and a one-year jail sentence with all but 60 days suspended for the intimidation charge.

Wedgewood received a six-to-ten year suspended prison sentence for the accessory to robbery charge in addition to five years of supervised probation, on the intimidation charge he received a one-year jail sentence with all but 30 days suspended.

Rutherford and Wedgewood are scheduled to be sentenced officially in the near future.

Hanson was sentenced officially on accessory to robbery and intimidation after earlier entering a guilty plea, he received a six-to-ten year suspended prison sentence for the accessory to robbery charge in addition to five years of supervised probation, on the intimidation charge he received a one-year jail sentence with all but 30 days suspended.