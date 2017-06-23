Plenty of Sunshine, Flood Warnings in Effect

Plenty of sunshine today. The weather will remain dry and cool through Saturday. This combination should allow for river levels to decrease over the weekend. however, multiple flood warnings are still in effect for portions of the Wind, Big Horn, and Green River basins. Wind is not expected to be a factor through the weekend.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton, WY at 2:59 am.

Effective for these areas:

Yellowstone National Park-Absaroka Mountains-Cody Foothills-

North Big Horn Basin-Southwest Big Horn Basin-

Southeast Big Horn Basin-Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains-

Bighorn Mountains West-Bighorn Mountains Southeast-

Northeast Johnson County-Southeast Johnson County-

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-Jackson Hole-

Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East-

Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills-

Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range-

Natrona County Lower Elevations-Casper Mountain-Star Valley-

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges-Upper Green River Basin Foothills-

Upper Green River Basin-South Lincoln County-

Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County-

Flood warnings and advisories are in effect for portions of western and central Wyoming.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Western and Central Wyoming.

DAY ONE…Today and Tonight

Flooding will continue on some area rivers today. Please see flood warnings and forecasts for details.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday

Monday through Wednesday…Isolated to widely scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across northern Wyoming. Some storms may produce strong wind gusts. Very warm, dry and breezy to windy conditions will bring elevated fire danger to southern Wyoming.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…Spotters are urged to report any flooding. Thank you.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday



Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82.