Pokes Battle Front Range Foe Northern Colorado on Tuesday

LARAMIE– Wyoming will wrap up the non-conference portion of the schedule on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium hosting Front Range foe Northern Colorado. It is the first meeting since the 2014-15 season in a series that dates back to 1909.

Fans can watch and listen to the game and follow live stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Dave Walsh will have the play-by-play alongside Kevin McKinney on the color.

A Look at the Match up

The Cowboys head into the contest winners of 13-straight games in the Arena-Auditorium. The Pokes have also won 20-straight non-conference home games in the “Dome of Doom.”

Wyoming is shooting 43 percent from the field and holding opponents to 42 percent shooting. The Pokes have been impressive from the free throw line shooting 74 percent.



UW Earned Second Consecutive Comeback Win

The Pokes earned their second-straight come from behind win on Saturday against Texas Southern. Wyoming has been solid rebounding as of late grabbing 47 boards against the Tigers, which included a season-high 15 offensive rebounds.

That mark is the second most under head coach Allen Edwards, as UW grabbed 17 against USC last season.



UNC Have 8-3 Record

The Bears head into Tuesday’s contest with an impressive 8-3 record. Northern Colorado defeated Denver 83-63 at home on Dec. 13 in their last contest.

The Bears are averaging 76.2 points per game and are allowing only 65.4 points per contest. Sophomore guard Cody Kelley leads the team dishing out nearly three assists per game.

Northern Colorado is shooting 45 percent from the field and are allowing opponents to shoot 40 percent. UNC is shooting 32 percent from behind the arc, as the Bears are hitting 8.7 three per game. Northern Colorado has done a nice job on the boards grabbing 38.9 per game.



UW’s Leaders

Senior forward Hayden Dalton leads the Pokes in scoring this season at 16.3 per game. He also leads UW grabbing 7.8 rebounds per game. Dalton is shooting 49 percent from the field and 41 percent from behind the arc.

Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 13.4 points per game. He leads the MW in total blocks with 29 on the season, which is No. 18 in the nation.

Junior Justin James adds 15.8 points per game appearing in 11 contests. He also adds 6.8 rebounds per night for second on the Cowboys. James has recorded four double-doubles in his last five games.

Senior guard Louis Adams adds 10.1 points per game off the UW bench. He has scored in double-figures in four of his last six games.



UNC’s Leaders

UNC is led by Arizona State transfer Andre Spight. He averages 17.1 points per game with a team-high 33 three pointers. He leads the team in assists on the season with 31. Jordan Davis adds 15.8 points per game, as he is shooting 56 percent from the field.

Jonah Radebaugh and Jalen Sanders lead the Bears in rebounding at 5.6 per game. Radebaugh is also adding 7.3 per game on 54 percent shooting from the field.



About the Series

Tuesday’s game marks the 74th meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 1909. The Pokes are 33-7 in the Arena-Auditorium against UNC including a 78-70 win in the season opener in 2014-15 in the team’s last meeting.



Up Next

The Cowboys Open conference play on Dec. 27 against San Diego State in the Arena-Auditorium in a contest on ESPN3.