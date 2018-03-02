Pokes Collect Five All-Mountain West Honors for Indoor Track & Field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado– Four Wyoming track & field athletes have garnered a total of five 2018 All-Mountain West indoor track & field honors, the league office announced Monday.

Junior Ja’la Henderson led the Pokes with two all-conference awards in the women’s triple jump and long jump, while Jerayah Davis, William Nolan and Jackson Wood were also named to the all-conference team.



Ja’la Henderson

Henderson won her second conference championship as a Cowgirl on Saturday, becoming the first Cowgirl to win the triple jump at the MW indoor track & field championships by tying her school record mark of 42 feet, 11 inches.

It was her first all-league selection in the event after she began competing in the triple jump just a month and a half ago.



Henderson’s third-place finish in the long jump earned the Dayton, Ohio native her third consecutive indoor track & field all-conference award for the event, becoming the first Cowgirl to place top-three in the long jump at three consecutive MW indoor championships.

She was the 2016 MW indoor champion in the event as a freshman. Henderson now has four career All-Mountain West awards, all for indoor track & field.



Jerayah Davis

Davis also earned her third consecutive All-MW honor in the women’s 60-meter dash, becoming the first Cowgirl to accomplish the feat, after a second-place finish on Saturday.

The Casper, Wyoming, native and UW record holder in the women’s 60 meters clocked a time of 7.27 seconds in the prelims before posting a time of 7.35 in the finals. Like Henderson, Davis now has four career All-Mountain West awards.



William Nolan

Nolan and Wood, the Cowboys’ two all-league recipients and both Cheyenne, Wyo., natives, each earned their first career individual all-conference accolade.

Nolan capped a brilliant freshman season by crushing his personal best in the triple jump, taking second at the conference championship meet with a mark of 49-6.5.

After former Cowboy Scott Carter won back-to-back MW indoor titles in the event in 2016 and 2017, the Cowboys now have an All-MW recipient in the event for three straight years.



Jackson Wood

Meanwhile, Wood ran a smart race in the men’s 400-meter final on Saturday to climb to No. 4 on the UW all-time list for the event with a time of 48.10.

He placed third in the event, a big improvement from his eighth-place effort a year ago at the MW indoor championships.

Wood is the first Cowboy to receive an all-league honor for the 400 meters indoors since the conference debuted the All-Mountain West Indoor Track & Field team in 2006.

While the award is the first individual all-conference accolade for Wood, he has two total all-league honors after running a leg for UW’s school record-breaking 4×400-meter relay team at the 2017 MW indoor championships.



Up Next

While most Wyoming athletes will take a break from competition till mid-March, Henderson and Davis await potential berths to the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, which will take place March 9-10 in College Station, Texas. Stay tuned to GoWyo.com and @wyo_track on twitter for more information.