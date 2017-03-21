Pokes Complete Successful Outdoor Opener in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. – Sophomores Jackson Wood and Jerayah Davis, along with the Cowboys’ 4×100-meter relay team, all posted UW all-time top 10 marks Saturday as the University of Wyoming track & field team began its 2017 outdoor season in Boulder, Colo., at the Jerry Quiller Classic.

Wood posted a time of 47.89 seconds to finish second in the men’s 400 meters, good for No. 8 on the UW all-time list. The team of Jace Marx, Kevin Blackett, Jordan Charles and Sam Kirkeide clocked a time of 40.85 seconds, the No. 8 time on the UW all-time list, to win the men’s 4×100-meter relay. Davis clocked a time of 11.81 seconds to win the women’s 100 meters, tying her personal best time that ranks No. 6 on the UW all-time list.

“Jackson (Wood) had a nice indoor season and followed it up today with a PR in his first outdoor race,” head coach Bryan Berryhill said Saturday. “He’s just getting better and better. He’s getting more confident with each race.”

Sophomore Ja’la Henderson was the runner-up to Davis in the 100 meters, finishing in 12.31 seconds. Henderson also took second in the women’s long jump, leaping 19 feet, 4.75 inches. Junior Clare Nicolas picked up a third-place finish in the event with a personal best mark of 18-5.75.

Sophomore Sam Kirkeide also picked up a victory in the men’s 100 meters, posting a time of 10.84 for the win. Charles finished fourth in the men’s 200 meters, clocking in at 21.60, while Marx was sixth at 21.81. Charles blew away the field in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 13.88 seconds while runner-up Jaron Thomas of Colorado came in at 14.13.

Melina Harris finished second in the first outdoor 400-meter race of her career, posting a time of 56.25, while Danielle Alexander came in third with a time of 59.43. Mikalah Skates was third in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.77. In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Heidi Pfoor took third in 1:03.28 while Ariana Williams was fourth in 1:04.58.

Middle distance comrades Ricky Faure and Bryce Ailshie continued their hot streak from the indoor season with a 1-2 finish in the men’s 800 meters, clocking adjusted times of 1:49.77 and 1:49.99, respectively. Cassidy Meade won the women’s 800 meters, posting an adjusted time of 2:11.53.

Reigning Mountain West champion in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Audra DeStefano, started her final outdoor season with a win in the event, posting an adjusted time of 10:34.39 to capture the victory. Freshman Kacey Doner and sophomore Kiah Leonard took second and third, respectively.

Sophomore Kyle Alexander was victorious in the men’s triple jump, posting a leap of 45-4.25. Long jumpers Caleb Seeton and Bobby Wingeleth finished second and third, respectively, with marks of 22-0.75 and 21-6.25. Allegra Carson was third in the women’s triple jump, leaping 37-6.75.

The Cowgirls also captured a victory in the 4×100-meter relay, finishing the race in 46.37 seconds.

“I thought overall the kids competed really well. We had a nice weather day, and I felt like they went out there and took advantage of it and set some good early season marks to build on for the rest of the season. When you get a nice day on the Front Range, you have to take advantage of it, and I thought they did.”

Next up for the Pokes is a trip across the Wyoming-Colorado border to Fort Collins, Colo., on March 25 for the Fum McGraw Quadrangular.

