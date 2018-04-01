Pokes Finish 20th at The Goodwin

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.– Wyoming men’s golf wrapped up its three days of competition at The Goodwin from TPC Harding Park with a round of 297 (+13) on Saturday to finish 20th. The Cowboys concluded the weekend with a team score of 881 (+29).



Starzinski is UW’s Top Finisher

Seniors Drew McCullough and Arron Lickteig and sophomore Dan Starzinski all tied for UW’s lowest score of the day at 74 (+3). Starzinski finished the tournament +4 overall to tie for 47th place.

It is the second time this season that Starzinski has been Wyoming’s top finisher, after tying for 18th at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate earlier this spring.



Other Cowboy Performances

McCullough completed his three rounds at +8 overall to tie for 78th. Lickteig finished tied for 99th at +11. Junior John Murdock carded a 74 (+4) on Friday to tie with McCullough overall at +8 and finish with a share of 78th place.

Senior Glenn Workman recorded a round of 76 (+5) to finish at +12 and tied for 101st.



Coach Jensen: “We Just Need More Reps”

“I challenged Dan (Starzinski) this spring to be a consistent contributor and he’s done that,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “I would say my feeling is that we didn’t play great and we didn’t play terrible. This tournament played more like a regional with the field and the difficulty of the course. We just need more reps and we’re getting there.”



Up Next

Wyoming will be back in action next week when it hosts the Cowboy Classic from Chandler, Ariz. The two-day tournament runs April 9-10.