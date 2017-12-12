Pokes Host Eastern Washington on Tuesday

LARAMIE– Wyoming continues their homestand by hosting Eastern Washington on Tuesday evening at 7 pm MT.

It is the second-straight season the teams have met after playing each other in the opening round of the College Basketball Invitational last season, in a contest that saw UW down the Eagles 91-81 on March 15.

How to Listen to and Watch the Game

Fans can watch and listen to the game and follow live stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Dave Walsh will have the play-by-play alongside Kevin McKinney on the color.



A Look at the Match up

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 7-3 overall record after Saturday’s 86-72 win over Pacific. The Pokes hit 12 threes in the game for their sixth-straight game with double-digit three pointers in the Arena-Auditorium.

The Pokes are averaging 9.4 three pointers per game this season.

Wyoming has done a great job sharing the basketball as of late recording 18 assists per game in their last five contests. The Cowboys have won 18-straight non-conference home games in the Arena-Auditorium.

The Eagles are 3-7 on the season after falling to South Dakota 75-73 on the road on Sunday. Eastern Washington has lost four-straight contest and are 1-6 on the road this season.

The Eagles are shooting 40 percent from the field, while opponents are shooting 44 percent from the field.

Eastern Washington averages 70.5 points per game with opponents scoring 74.7 per night. EWU has attempted 258 three pointers this season connecting on 31 percent of those attempts.



UW’s Leaders

Senior forward Hayden Dalton leads the Pokes in scoring this season at 16.2 per game. He also leads UW grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game. He recorded his third double-double of the season on Saturday.

Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 14.0 points per game. He leads the MW in total blocks with 25 on the season, which is No. 19 in the nation. He has scored his top two career scoring outputs in the last two home games with 32 against Drake and 21 against Pacific.

Junior Justin James adds 14.8 points per game appearing in nine contests. He also adds 5.9 rebounds per night for second on the Cowboys. James leads the Pokes with 50 free throw attempts this season. Senior guard Louis Adams adds 10.5 points per game off the UW bench.



Eastern Washington’s Leaders

Eastern Washington is led in scoring by Bogdan Bliznyuk at 16.2 points per game. He is also second on the team with 5.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting 85 percent from the free throw line in 61 attempts.

Jesse Hunt adds 6.6 points per game and leads the team grabbing 5.8 rebounds per night.



About the Series

Tuesday’s game will mark the seventh meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 1947. The Pokes are 6-0 all-time against EWU including defeating the Eagles 91-81 in the opening round of the CBI last season.



Up Next

The Cowboys host Texas Southern on Saturday evening for an 8 pm start inside the Arena-Auditorium.