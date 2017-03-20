Pokes Host UMKC in CBI Quarterfinals

LARAMIE – After the best offensive performance of the season lifted the Pokes past Eastern Washington in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational presented by Five Four, the Cowboy host Missouri-Kansas City in the quarterfinals on Monday evening at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

Tickets start at $10/adult and $8/youth. Priority tickets will also be available for $16 (Gold) and $12 (Blue). Tickets can be purchased on GoWyo.com/tickets, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office. Student tickets will also be available for $5/ticket. Students would need to show their WYO-Wildbunch App or a student ID to purchase. Students can purchase these tickets in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office or at the Student Union Box Office.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, watch and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys are 19-14 on the season after defeating EWU 91-81 last Wednesday in a contest that saw the Cowboys shoot season bests from the field and behind the arc. The win marked the Pokes first postseason victory since defeating Lehigh in the CBI First Round in 2013.

Wyoming ranks No. 19 in the nation in three-point field goals per game at 9.6. UW has 318 triples on the season, a school record passing last season’s 307 recording 11 against Eastern Washington. Wyoming is grabbing 38.4 rebounds per game for No .49 in the nation. The Cowboys are holding teams to 40.7 percent from the field for No. 31 in the nation and hold the opposition to 31.9 percent from behind the arc for No. 42 in the country.

The Kangaroos are 18-16 overall after defeating Green Bay 92-82 in the first round on Wednesday in Kansas City. UMKC finished fourth in the Western Athletic Conference with an 8-6 record. The Roos have hit a school record 308 three pointers this season and are shooting 38 percent from behind the arc. UMKC is averaging 77.4 points per game and are allowing 78.9 per night.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led by sophomore guard Justin James. He was named the MW Sixth Man of the Year by the conference media members and coaches. He adds 15.8 points per game for seventh in the MW. He is sixth in the league shooting 46.4 percent from the field. He has scored 20 or more points 10 times this season. Junior forward Hayden Dalton adds 12.7 points per game and grabs a team-best 8.3 rebounds per night for fifth in the MW. He has recorded 11 double-doubles this season.

Senior guard Jason McManamen became UW’s all-time leader in three pointers at Colorado State and has 198 in his career. He adds 11.3 points per game for the Pokes. Junior forward Alan Herndon adds 11.2 points per night with 6.1 rebounds per game. He has 66 blocks this season to rank third in the MW. He has 104 in his career ranking sixth all-time at UW.

UNKC is led in scoring by LaVell Boyd at 18.2 points per game. He also leads the team with 133 assists this season and adds 4.1 rebounds per game. Boyd is shooting 41 percent (86-of-210) from behind the arc this season. Kyle Steward adds 11.6 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds per game. Darnell Tillman leads the team grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game. He also shoots 65 percent from the field adding 4.1 points per night.

About the Series

Monday’s contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools and the first meeting between the Cowboys and a team from the state of Missouri since falling to Mizzou 72-62 on Nov. 23, 2010.

Up Next

Should the Cowboys advance, the College Basketball Invitational presented by Five Four will be rebracketed for the semifinals.

