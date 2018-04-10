Police Make Two Arrests In Shooting Investigation

ROCK SPRINGS — At approximately 8:25 p.m. on April 9th, 2018 officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 731 1st Avenue West in response to a suicidal subject.

Upon arrival, officers found Randy Pitt (53) of Rock Springs deceased of an apparent gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the death of Pitt remains under investigation.

During the course of the investigation, Lacy Ann Oreit Marks (31) of Rock Springs was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance-Marihuana, Methamphetamine, and Heroin, and James Combs (43) of La Barge, WY was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. Both Marks and Comb were incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Facility.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.