Police Officers Secure Zoobecks Building

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to 501 Center Street on Friday March 17 for a report of smoke in the Zoobeck’s Pet Store building, which had previously experienced a fire earlier in the week.

Upon arrival crews found smoke emanating from the upper story of the structure. Crews applied water via the ladder truck and were able to mitigate the smoky conditions. In consideration of the probability that many hot spots still smolder beneath the collapsed floor, the Rock Springs Fire Department has secured the scene and will continue to do so in conjunction with the Rock Springs Police Department until equipment can be brought in to reduce the hazards of the unstable structure.

During the coming days, Police and Fire Units will be maintaining a presence at the scene to prevent anyone from entering the building and injuring themselves. As the demolition of the building moves forward, crews will extinguish any remaining fire and embers found. The public is respectfully requested to avoid the property during this time.