Police Searching For Attempted Abduction Suspect

AFTON — According to the Town of Afton, during the evening hours of August 23, 2017, a young female reported to have been forced into a vehicle by a male subject from a location in Afton, Wyoming and taken out to the Smoot, Wyoming area. The female was able to get away from the suspect and get help.

Later in the evening, the same suspect went into a business in Afton, Wyoming and attempted to assault a female clerk in a back room.

In both incidents, the same suspect description was given:

The suspect is described as 43-to-45 year old male, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, weighing about 180-200 pounds. Sandy blonde crew cut hair, unshaven face with reddish blonde moustache, wearing light brown or tan coveralls that were greasy or dirty, wearing an unknown colored t-shirt and reportedly had strong body odor.

The suspect was reportedly driving a dark red or black older model single cab flatbed truck with Idaho license plates, it is unknown what the plate number is.

The Afton Police Department and lincoln County Sheriffs Office are actively searching for the suspect in these incidents. If you have any information, please contact the Afton Police Department at (307) 885-3141 or the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office at (307)885-5231.