Pony Express to Hold Annual Christmas Card Ride

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Pony Express will be presenting its 16th annual Christmas Card Ride on Saturday, December 9, in which the cards are carried from Green River to Rock Springs.



Christmas Card Ride Details

The Pony Express rider will deliver the cards from the Green River Post Office to the Rock Springs Post Office on horseback.

The cards must be ready to mail with correct postage. The cards will be stamped with the special Pony Express stamp before being placed in the Mochila.



Cards Due Friday, December 8

Businesses are asked to limit their cards to a maximum of 20 cards.

Anyone who would like to send their cards by Pony Express must get them to the Green River Post Office by 5 pm on Friday, December 8.