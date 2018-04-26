Porcupine Landslide May Cause Flooding, Public Meeting Hosted [VIDEO]

ALPINE — The Bridger-Teton National Forest will hold a public meeting providing information on the Porcupine landslide which is affecting the Greys River Road (FS Road 10138).

The meeting will run from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, April 30, 2018 at the Alpine Civic Center located at 121 US-89, in Alpine, Wyoming.

The landslide occurred on February 8, 2018 approximately 17-miles up the Greys River Road near Alpine, Wyoming.

The quarter-mile long landslide has buckled the road and created large crevices and undulations.

It has constricted portions of the Wild and Scenic eligible Greys River where the earthen debris has dammed the river and is backing up water in the flood plain.

The river has carved a new channel, and it is uncertain how long the natural debris dam will hold before breaking.



Recent Footage of the Porcupine Landslide From April 13. Video by Sam Cook with Contour Aerials.

This will send a wave of water through the river corridor, flooding the area and damaging at some level, a minimum of five bridges.

A closure order is in place for the 17-mile corridor from Alpine to the slide area.

Footage of the Porcupline Landslide From March

Video by Sam Cook with Contour Aerials